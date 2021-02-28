Mountain State Maple Farm hosts first open house

DANSES, WV (WVNS)– There is a new sweet treat for people in Fayette County. The Mountain State Maple Farm hosted their first open house on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.

Mountain State Maple is based out of West Virginia based and produces maple syrup. Guest came to the property and saw how workers collect the sap from the Maple trees.

Joash Batista is the owner of the farm. Batista said tapping for sap started off as a hobby when he was 13, but it later turned into a business.

“I guess my vision is to just keep going until I can’t go no more. The sky’s the limit for me. So I just want to be able to produce the perfect product,” Batista said.



Batista is now 22 and works closely with his 19-year-old brother to maintain the farm.

The farm is located right off of Route 60 in Danese.