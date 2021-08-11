Mountain Trail Challenge returns for sixth year

MARLINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Watoga State Park Mountain Trail Challenge is returning for its sixth year.

The challenge is broken up into two races, the half marathon and a 5K. Both races will start and finish at the Beaver Creek Campground within the park.

“There is an elevation gain of about 700 feet from 2,500 to 3,200 feet and so it does present a challenge and that is why we call it the Mountain Trail Challenge,” Maureen Conley, Race Coordinator with the Watoga State Park Foundation, said.

All age groups are welcome to sign up. The challenge will be this Saturday, August 14, 2021. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m.