Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy sees increase in applicants

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — Just a few months ago, the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South campus opened its doors in Fayette County. Now, administrators say they are seeing an increase in applications.

“What we are seeing now is a steady supply of applications. We are getting ready to have a new class starting at our north campus in January, and we are seeing that same fluctuation is still coming through with the amount of applications that we have,” Director of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South, Paul Perdue, said.

Recruiters at the academy said they are still going through applications. Perdue said one reason he thinks applications are up is because of the environment the school provides for the students. He said this type of environment will give kids a steady schedule.

“The fact that some kids are at home and they are not getting that push or have that internal drive. And in-class learning is a better way to go for some kids. So, that’s where we think this style of environment is going to be good and help out in the near future,” Perdue explained.

The campus made a few changes because of the pandemic. Perdue said they are still allowing in- person classes, but teachers and students will have to get a monthly COVID-19 test.

“So we test monthly. Staff and students are all 100% tested every month. We make sure that we have masks in place, we ensure we have temperature checks every day. We also ask those questions everyday to make sure folks haven’t been in contact,” Perdue said.