Mountaineer Food Bank distributes food in McDowell County

NORTHFORK, WV (WVNS) — Mountaineer Food Bank fed more people in McDowell County on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Cars lined the parking lot in Northfork for a box of food. Cara Holmes, mobile pantry assistant with Mountaineer Food Bank, said there is always a big crowd. She said many volunteers helped on Friday.

“Several volunteers. They’re working really hard. They are local. They just come out out of the kindness of their hearts,” Holmes said.

Holmes said they have more food distribution events in the works. Check out their website to find feeding locations near you.