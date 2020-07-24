Mountaineer Food Bank food pantry returns to Beckley

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Mountaineer Food Bank will once again hand out food to people in Beckley at the Linda K. Epling Stadium.

They will limit their selection to one food box per car. It will be on a first come first serve basis. The food giveaway will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News