Mountaineer Food Bank food pantry returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Mountaineer Food Bank will once again hand out food to people in Beckley at the Linda K. Epling Stadium.
They will limit their selection to one food box per car. It will be on a first come first serve basis. The food giveaway will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
