MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will host a food giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Fayette County. You can find the food pantry at the old Mt. Hope High School located at 100 High School Drive, Mt Hope, WV 25880.

The food giveaway will start at 11 A.M. and end at 12:30 P.M. or while supplies last.