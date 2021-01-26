Mountaineer Food Bank hosts first food giveaway of the year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank is getting ready to hold the first food give away of the new year.

Volunteers with the food bank told 59News their giveaways were needed in 2020 more than ever. They said people come from all over Raleigh County and surrounding communities in need of assistance.

The first giveaway of the year takes place Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Volunteers anticipate just as many people are in need this year.

“This parking lot will be crammed full of cars, probably up to as many as 350, tomorrow is also our first food giveaway of 2021 and we are excited to continue that,” said Ron Hedrick, a volunteer with Mountaineer Food Bank.

The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. at Linda K. Epling Stadium on Wednesday.