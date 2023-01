BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are in need of food, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

The mobile food pantry will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium, 200 Stadium Drive, Beckley, WV, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or while supplies lasts.