BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is returning to Beckley this week.

The food giveaway will take place at Linda. K Epling Stadium on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. The handout will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or while supplies lasts. The stadium is located at 200 Stadium Drive in Beckley.

The mobile food pantry will limit boxes to only one per vehicle.