BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry will return to Beckley on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

It will be in the parking lot at the Linda K. Epling Stadium. They will be giving out food boxes out to families in need. They will only give one box to each vehicle.

The pantry will be there from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until supplies last.