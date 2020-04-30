Mountaineer Food Bank returning to Wyoming County at new location

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) — The Mountaineer Food Bank will return to Wyoming County next month.

It will be held in the parking lot of the old Magic Mart on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Jim Cook, one of the coordinators for the food bank, said the mobile pantry is meant to provide a variety of fresh fruit, vegetables, dairy products, and baked goods to people in need.

“We usually feed around 200 families and right now, with a lot of people not working, there’s a lot more people in need. We did one on the 25th and we did 250 families, so it feels good to be able to help people especially now when they really need it the most,” Cook explained.

The mobile pantry was originally held at Westside High School, but due to COVID-19 concerns, the school board is not allowing schools to be used for any events.