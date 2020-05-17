Mountaineer mobile food bank feeds more than 200 families in Wyoming County

OCEANA, WV (WVNS) – The Mountaineer Mobile Food Bank stopped in Wyoming County on Saturday, May 16, 2020.



The Mobile food bank serves over 450 feeding programs across the state of West Virginia.

On Saturday, they served more than 200 families with over 9,000 pounds of food in Oceana.



Our very own Riley Phillips, Claudia Sessa and photojournalist Larry Marrs volunteered to hand out food.

This time, the food distribution had to be moved to the old Magic Mart parking lot from Westside High School due to COVID-19 concerns. Staff assure, thy will be back to Oceana…but a date hasn’t been set yet.