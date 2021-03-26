Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is now accepting applications

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — In Governor Justice’s Friday morning press briefing he announced that the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program is open and will now accepting applications.

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program was created to help renters and landlords negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program, funded by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF), will offer direct help to renters who have suffered a financial hardship due to the pandemic.

Funds will be reserved for individuals who have qualified for unemployment benefits or who have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erica Boggess, the WVHDF’s Executive Director joined the daily briefing by zoom to give her two-cents on the program opening up.

“The Housing Development Fund is very happy to be opening the Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program and we thank you, Governor Justice, for your support,” Boggess said. “In addition to helping our renters, this program also helps our landlords and utility companies, who will receive the payments directly once applications are approved.”

The program is for renter households with incomes no more than 80 percent of the area’s median income (AMI). Priority will be given to households with incomes of no more than 50 percent of AMI and to households in which one or more household member is unemployed and has been unemployed for 90 days.

Funding is limited. All who plan to apply are urged to do so early. An application portal is available at wvmrap.com. Those with limited internet access are encouraged to call 211 for further details.