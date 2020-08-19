Mountainner ChalleNGe Academy South to host job fair in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia National Guard’s newest Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy campus in Montgomery, West Virginia, will be hosting a job fair Aug. 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Vining Library in Montgomery.

Interested participants can learn about the 26 open positions currently available at the campus, which include trades, administrative, leadership, food prep and management as well as counseling positions.

The job fair will feature on site applications and interviews with Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South representatives.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.

The Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is a program sponsored by the National Guard that works with teens between the ages of 16 and 18 who are considered academically at risk of not graduating from public school.

Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South will be the State of West Virginia’s second location and classes are slated to start Oct. 11, 2020.