Movie Night in Matoaka aims to lighten up community

MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural Movie Night in Matoaka kicks off this weekend.

The Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities is teaming up with the Motoaka Volunteer Fire Department. The movie of choice is ‘The Incredibles.’

Candace Harless with the Coalition said bring your blankets, chairs, friends, and family. She said this campaign is just another way to bring a new look and new life to Matoaka.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of effort down there, just trying to revive the town and bring more sense of community around. So, we decided to we would just do something fun with the community and just bring out friends and families, and just hangout for the night,” said Harless.



Movie Night in Matoaka kicks off Saturday, July 24t, 2021 at 7 p.m. It is happening at the park across the street from the Fire Department. This is a family friendly and alcohol free event. Concessions will be sold by the fire department.