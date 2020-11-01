Mt. Vernon Baptist Church of Lanark holds annual Fall Family Festival

LANARK, WV (WVNS)– On Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. many families gathered at the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church of Lanark to celebrate Halloween. After the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many annual events in Beckley, Pastor Damon Hamby said the FAM ministry decided to hold their annual fall festival and include some of the popular events that were previously cancelled.

“They wanted to do a fall festival slash chili cook-off slash trunk or treat celebration,” Hamby said. “So we do this annually on the day of Halloween and today we incorporated the absence of Beckley’s chili night to bring a little bit of that spice here.”

Hamby said they decided to continue with this event to allow people to get back into fellowship and a normal life during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year I’ve developed a new appreciation for fellowship which is one of the churches core missions and how essential it is because as much as we need to be careful with this pandemic I’ve also learned that there are mental health consequences to isolating and lock downing to much on a prolonged basis,” Hamby said.

Along with fellowship, the safety of members of the congregation was a main concern for Hamby.

“We have sanitizer available at every station. We are all wearing our masks and to the best extent possible we are social distancing,” Hamby said.