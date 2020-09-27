Mt. Zion in Garten Church holds in-person and virtual services during pandemic

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– In the last few weeks, Fayette County saw a rise in COVID-19 cases.



After the spike, Fayette County Health Officer Doctor Anita Stewart encouraged churches to consider all virtual services. But one local church believes it’s important to continue some in person services.

Although Mt. Zion in Garten Church in Fayetteville always offer virtual services, they will continue to hold church on Sunday mornings for those who feel comfortable.

Pastor Keith Walker said the turnout is usually small, but they still take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

“We have the hand sanitizer on the walls,” Walker said. “We have notices placed in our vestibule to use social distancing and everyone’s temperatures are actually taken before entering.”

Since reopening in June, the congregation had to make some changes to their Sunday Services.

“We leave our offerings as soon as we enter the door, so that will eliminate movement,” Walker said. “We don’t use the choir we just sing congregational songs maybe just a few and we keep the service to a minimum we try not to go over and hour and a half.”

The congregation consists of a wide range of ages, which is why it’s important to Pastor Walker to offer both in-person and virtual services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And we know that our seniors are not willing to come out and rightfully so, and we have some with health issues that prevent them from coming that would love to be here,” Walker said. “But we also have a younger group of adults that would like to be a part of an active worship service.”

They are also talking about how to bring Sunday school and bible study back safely for the members of their church.