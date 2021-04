MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — A local festival is back on the books for summer 2021. The Mullens Dogwood Festival will feature live bands, bike races, a kids cake championship, and even a $500 scholarship for one Wyoming East student as part of an essay contest.

There will also be a spaghetti eating contest and sidewalk chalk contest. The festival goes on from May 5-9, 2021. To find more information, visit the Mullens Dogwood Festival Facebook page.