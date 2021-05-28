Mullens Pool not opening this summer

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — One local pool will not be opening again this summer.

The Mullens City Pool will be closed again this summer because of a water leak in the pool. Contractors discovered the foundation of the pool is cracked. Mayor of Mullens Virginia Martin told 59News the city and the City of Mullens Foundation are working on grants to gather enough money to fix the pool.

“Obviously, it’s not going to happen this year because we don’t have the money. Our goal is it would be open next summer,” Martin explained.

Martin said repairs could cost nearly $100,000.