Multi-car accident closes one lane of I-77 in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One of two northbound lanes on I-77 at mile marker 48 is closed due to a minor accident with multiple vehicles.

Raleigh County Dispatch says they received the call at approximately 11:41 a.m. Bradley Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance, WVSP, and members of the Raleigh County Sheriff’s are on scene.

Injuries are being reported, but the extent of these injuries is still unknown. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route as crews work to clean the scene. Delays are to be expected.

Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates on the accident.