GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A multi-car accident was reported on I-77 southbound at mile marker 29.2

WV 511 and Raleigh County Disptach confirmed one of two southbound lanes is currently closed due to the accident.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the accident involved five to six vehicles. One injury has been confirmed, however the extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

Turnpike State Police have been notified and are one scene with Jan Care EMS and Ghent Fire Department.

