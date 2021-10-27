UPDATE: Scene is clear following multi-car accident on Ritter Drive

UPDATE: 10/27/21 at 5:07 p.m. (WVNS) — All traffic is clear following an accident on Ritter Drive in Daniels on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers said one person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. No further details were released.

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of of U.S. Route 19 in Daniels are shut down due to a car accident involving three different vehicles.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came of an accident on Ritter Drive, in front of the IGA grocery store around 3:38 p.m. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is on scene investigating the cause of the accident.

Injuries are being reported, but the extent of those injuries is unknown at this time.

