UPDATE: BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — All eastbound lanes of Route 460 in Bluefield are back open following a multi-car accident involving a tractor-trailer.

While all lanes are open, traffic remains backed up. Drivers are asked to travel through this area with caution.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A multi-car accident has shut down both eastbound lanes of 460 in Bluefield, West Virginia.

According to Mercer County dispatchers, four cars and a tractor-trailer were involved in an accident at the intersection of Route 460 and Maryland Avenue. Bluefield Rescue, Bluefield Fire Department, and Bluefield City Police are all on scene.

There is no confirmation of injuries sustained during the accident.

