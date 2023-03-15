COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews responded to an early morning structure fire in Cool Ridge on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Raleigh County Dispatch said crews were called to 165 Laurel Street in Cool Ridge at 1:39 A.M. Multiple agencies responded including, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department, Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Coal City Volunteer Fire Department and Jumping Branch – Nimitz Volunteer Fire Department.

At this time, crews are still on scene and have the road blocked in the area of Laurel Street including Route 19.

Ghent Area Volunteer Fire Department posted on their Facebook page, “Flat Top Road in the area of Laurel Street in Cool Ridge is blocked while crews operate in the area. Please be mindful of increased traffic and trucks going in and out while crews finish working this morning.”

No injuries have been reported.

Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.