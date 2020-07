BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Multiple fire departments in Mercer County spent Saturday evening battling flames at a trailer in Bluefield.

Dispatchers told 59 News the call came in at 6:43 p.m from a person driving by the scene on Sandlick Road. Montcalm, Bluewell, Bramwell, and Green Valley fire departments responded along with Bluefield Rescue.

It’s unclear if the trailer was abandoned. No injuries were reported.

The scene has since been cleared.