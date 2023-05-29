ECCLES, WV (WVNS) — Multiple crews were on scene of an early morning house fire on Memorial Day.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call for a house fire came in just after 2:00 A.M. on Monday, May 29, 2023. The fire was reported at the 4000 block of Harper Road and Eccles.

Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Department, Lester Fire Department, Trap Hill Fire and Rescue as well as the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the scene.

Whether or not injuries were sustained during the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more.