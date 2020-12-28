Multiple DMV Regional Offices operating through appointment only due to COVID-19 exposure

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A release from the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) revealed that three of their regional offices would be operating by appointment only until further notice. Staff exposure to COVID-19 has resulted in the inability to properly staff these offices.

The Kanawha City, Winfield, and Lewisburg DMV Regional Offices are the affected facilities.

All walk-in appointments that need immediate assistance are encouraged to complete their transactions on the DMV’s online portal or at a local DMV kiosk. There are kiosks located outside of the Kanawha City Regional Office, and inside the Scott Depot Kroger on Great Teays Boulevard. Customers in Lewisburg can also visit Beckley area kiosks, located at the Kroger in Beckley Crossing and the Sheetz on North Eisenhower Drive.

Additionally, customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates, may utilize the drop boxes outside the Kanawha City, Winfield, and Lewisburg DMV Regional Offices.

For more information, or to make an appointment, please visit the DMV website.