HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Multiple emergency agencies are on scene of a fatal accident on I-64 eastbound in Summers County.

According to dispatch, the wreck happened near mile marker 140 on the interstate. Multiple deaths are being reported. Summers County EMS, Sandstone Fire Department, and other emergency personnel are on scene.

All eastbound lanes of I-64 are currently shut down.

