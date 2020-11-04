Multiple items stolen from McDowell County High School

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The recently completed Mount View Football field was the victim of theft over Halloween weekend.

Two traffic poles and an endzone pylon marker were stolen from Vic Nystrom field. Members of the McDowell County Board of Education said they are working with local law enforcement to find the stolen items.

Administrators said they are now asking for help from those in the area. They even said they would not seek further action if the items were returned to Mount View High school or the Board of Education Maintenance bus garage.