Multiple items stolen from McDowell County High School

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The recently completed Mount View Football field was the victim of theft over Halloween weekend.

Two traffic poles and an endzone pylon marker were stolen from Vic Nystrom field. Members of the McDowell County Board of Education said they are working with local law enforcement to find the stolen items.

Administrators said they are now asking for help from those in the area. They even said they would not seek further action if the items were returned to Mount View High school or the Board of Education Maintenance bus garage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News