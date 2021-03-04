Multiple positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Fayette County schools

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County Schools in collaboration with the local health department have confirmed seven positive cases of COVID-19.

Of these cases, one is confirmed out of Gauley Bridge Elementary School and six are out of Meadow Bridge High School. The health department is currently conducting contact tracing and investigations into the cases.

Due to HIPAA guidelines, information specific to the positive cases will not be released to the public. Anyone who feels they need to get tested are asked to contact their primary care provider, local hospital or local healthcare clinic.