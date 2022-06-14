WV (WVNS) — As of 8:25 a.m., more than 100,000 customers in West Virginia are without power.

Here is a breakdown of our local counties:

  • Greenbrier: 2,837
  • Raleigh: 1,554
  • Pocahontas: 1,408
  • Fayette: 1,166
  • Wyoming: 1,038
  • McDowell: 905
  • Nicholas: 787
  • Mercer: 160
  • Summers: 40
  • Monroe: 25

Stick with 59News as we continue monitoring outages in the area.