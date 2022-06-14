WV (WVNS) — As of 8:25 a.m., more than 100,000 customers in West Virginia are without power.
Here is a breakdown of our local counties:
- Greenbrier: 2,837
- Raleigh: 1,554
- Pocahontas: 1,408
- Fayette: 1,166
- Wyoming: 1,038
- McDowell: 905
- Nicholas: 787
- Mercer: 160
- Summers: 40
- Monroe: 25
There are multiple power outages reported across Southern West Virginia. According to PowerOutage.US, nearly 100,000 customers are without power in the Mountain State.
Here is a list of outages in our region:
Stick with 59News as we continue monitoring outages in the area.