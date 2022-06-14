WV (WVNS) — As of 8:25 a.m., more than 100,000 customers in West Virginia are without power.

Here is a breakdown of our local counties:

Greenbrier: 2,837

Raleigh: 1,554

Pocahontas: 1,408

Fayette: 1,166

Wyoming: 1,038

McDowell: 905

Nicholas: 787

Mercer: 160

Summers: 40

Monroe: 25

There are multiple power outages reported across Southern West Virginia. According to PowerOutage.US, nearly 100,000 customers are without power in the Mountain State.

Stick with 59News as we continue monitoring outages in the area.