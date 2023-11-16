MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County dispatchers confirmed crews responded to multiple structure fires in Mercer County Thursday morning, November 16, 2023.

One fire was reported in the Summit Street area of Princeton around 6:30 AM.

Crews with the Princeton Rescue Squad, Princeton Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department, and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire.

It is unknown if any injuries occurred during the fire.

The second fire was reported at 6:45 AM at a home on Mount Jackson Heights road in Athens.

Crews with the Athens Volunteer Fire Department, Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department, Hinton City Fire Department, Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department, and Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department responded.

According to the Athens Volunteer Fire Department, everyone made it out of the home safely.

Stick with 59News for more updates as they become available.