Multiple vaccine clinics taking place across Mercer County this week

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you still need to get you COVID-19 vaccine, there are multiple opportunities this week. The Mercer County Health Department will be holding multiple vaccine clinics in both Princeton and Bluefield.

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, there will be a vaccine clinic in Bluefield for the first time. The clinic will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Herb Simmons Recreation Center Gymnasium. People are asked to bring their driver’s license or ID, as well as their insurance card. If someone cannot provide an insurance card, they may still be able to receive a shot.

The second and third vaccine clinics will both be held in Princeton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center, at 704 Maple Street, Princeton.

All three of this week’s clinics will not require an appointment to receive a vaccine dose.