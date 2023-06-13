WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– The City of White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County held Municipal Elections on June 13, 2023. Here are the unofficial results:

Mayor:

  • Michael Mack McIntire-23
  • Erin Lovell- 122
  • Kathy L. Glover- 219

Recorder:

  • Penny Fivorante- 128
  • Mark Gillespie- 216

City Council (5 Seats):

  • Ryan Lockhart- 206
  • Jennifer Andrews- 172
  • Thomas Taylor- 182
  • George “GP” Parker- 235
  • Melanie Argyrakis- 155
  • Ted Humphreys-180
  • Nancy Marshall- 163
  • Audrey Burns VanBuren- 227