WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– The City of White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County held Municipal Elections on June 13, 2023. Here are the unofficial results:
Mayor:
- Michael Mack McIntire-23
- Erin Lovell- 122
- Kathy L. Glover- 219
Recorder:
- Penny Fivorante- 128
- Mark Gillespie- 216
City Council (5 Seats):
- Ryan Lockhart- 206
- Jennifer Andrews- 172
- Thomas Taylor- 182
- George “GP” Parker- 235
- Melanie Argyrakis- 155
- Ted Humphreys-180
- Nancy Marshall- 163
- Audrey Burns VanBuren- 227