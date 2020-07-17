Murder and Sex Crimes top indictments in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The June sitting of the Mercer County grand jury released their indictment list on Friday, July 17, 2020. They returned charges on 55 people which ranged from murder to sexual assault.

19-year-old Kenneth Adkins is wanted as a suspect in the murder of Josh Williams and Dalton Ramsey.

The most serious crime on the list was First Degree Murder. Kenneth Adkins is accused of killing Josh Williams and Dalton Ramsey in March 2020.

It happened on Harmon Ridge Road in the Lashmeet area. Adkins was found the next day in Ohio.

Ronnie Hogue

Ronnie David Garcia Hogue is facing charges involving child pornography. The grand jury returned indictments for Use of Obscene Matter with Intent to Seduce a Minor, Use of a Minor to Produce Obscene Matter, Use of Minors in Filming Sexually Explicit Conduct and Distribution and Exhibiting Material Depicting Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

Hogue is from Tennessee and was wanted in Mercer County. He was arrested in Tennessee in April.

Robert Avon Hurst, II

First Degree Sexual Assault and Sex Abuse charges are filed against Robert A. Hurst, II. He was arrested in March 2020.

The victim in the case was a child under the age of 12.

Jimmy D. Lawrence

In April 2020, Jimmy Dewayne Lawrence was arrested on charges of First Degree Sexual Abuse. This case also involved a child under the age of 12.

The grand jury returned an indictment against Lawrence on the sex abuse charge. The U.S. Marshal Service assisted Mercer County deputies in making the arrest.

Brandon Williams



The grand jury indicted Brandon Lamar Williams on charges of First Degree of Sexual Assault, First Degree Sexual Abuse and another sex abuse charge. The crimes involved a three-year-old girl in 2019.

Williams was arrested in April 2020