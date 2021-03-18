Murder charge filed in death of 7-year-old boy from Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing multiple charges after investigators said he killed a young boy and stabbed a woman in Beckley.

Beckley Police were called to the Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive at 2:35 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021. Officers said they found a 7-year-old boy dead at the scene and a 24-year-old woman with apparent stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, Investigators said she is in critical condition. The names of the victims were not released.

Rashad Akeem Thompson, 34, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, and Malicious Wounding. Thompson is in jail with no bond.