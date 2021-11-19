Murder investigation underway in Mercer County

MGN Online

MONTCALM, WV (WVNS) — Several law enforcement agencies in Mercer County are actively investigating a murder in Mercer County.

Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to 59News, there is an active murder investigation in the Montcalm area. The call came in around 4:45p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021.

State Police and deputies were still at the scene as of 8p.m. Friday evening.

No other details have been released at this time, stick with 59News as we continue to follow this developing story.

