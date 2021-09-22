Murder suspect arraigned, one still at large

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Investigators in McDowell county are still searching for a killer on the run.

One of the suspects in the murder in Havaco, Raquel Adams, turned herself in Tuesday night.

“Approximately 21:00 last night, I received a phone call which stated that she turned herself into a Mercer County authorities at the Bluefield, West Virginia Police Department and the West Virginia state police,” McDowell County Sheriff James Muncy said. “She was arraigned before a magistrate this morning in Mercer County.”

Adams is currently being held without bond. She has a previous criminal record and currently has an open bound over charge. This means it certifies the court has found probable cause to charge the defendant with a felony according to the American Bar Association.

The other suspect, 23-year-old Kobe Brown, is out on bound for obstructing an officer and a firearms charge in an unrelated case. Investigators are still looking for him.

“We are still looking for him,” Muncy added. “Any help from the public would be greatly appreciated please consider him armed dangerous and contact 911 if you see him. Do not approach.”