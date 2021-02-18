Murder suspect arrested in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A shooting in the Robson area of Fayette County leads to a murder arrest. Deputies were called to the scene around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.

When investigators arrived they found the body of the victim Craig Anthony Cottle. He was shot several times. The suspect, Doug Greene, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

Deputies said Greene went to Cottle’s house with a handgun. That is when there was a confrontation. Further details about the case were not released.

Greene is being taken to Southern Regional Jail. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at the organization’s website or by using the P3 Tips App on any mobile device.

Rewards are available for information which leads to an arrest. Best of all you never have to leave your name.

