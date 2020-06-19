Murder suspect in Fayette County indicted by the grand jury

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The June session of the Fayette County grand jury returned nearly 100 indictments. Crimes ranged from Murder and Malicious Assault to Sex Abuse and Embezzlement.

Among the charges were a number of cases of dealing drugs. In fact, 33-percent of the indictments were directly drug related.

Hayden Dixon

Topping the list of crimes is a murder case. Hayden John Dixon was indicted for Murder, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Forgery, Uttering, Giving False Information to a Member of the Department of Public Safety and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The murder charge is for the death of Trinity McAllister. She was declared missing on Nov. 11, 2019 and found dead the next day at the home she shared with Dixon. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma an strangulation.

Rodney Byers

Rodney A. Byers was indicted for two county of First Degree Sexual Abuse and Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in a Position of Trust. The victim was a child.

Deputies said they began investigating the case on March 23, 2019. Byers was arrested two months later in May.

William Elmore

Another case of sex abuse heard by the grand jury involved two girls who were under the age of 14. The suspect is William Elmore. He was a worker at a local resort. The victims were visiting the resort as part of a school trip in September 2018. They told their teacher Elmore touched them inappropriately.

Elmore was arrested in August 2019. Investigators said the reason it took so long to make the arrest was deputies had to travel to and from Kentucky for statements.

Sherie Titchenell

A neglect case that ended with the death of a child led to the arrest of three people. The eight-year-old victim passed away from a heart attack the day after Christmas in 2018.

Sherie Tichenell along with Marty and Julie Browning were indicted on charges of Death of a Child by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Other Person, Child Abuse and Child Neglect Resulting in Death. Court records showed the victim in the case was often starved and deprived of water for days as a punishment.

Sandra Harron

Sandra Harron was indicted on a charge of Gross Neglect of a Child Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury. She was arresting in September 2019.

Deputies were called to a home on Thurmond Road where they found Harron unconscious. First responders gave her Narcan to revive her. Investigators said there was drug paraphernalia and needles within reach of a child. Harron also had a disabled elderly person under her care at the time.

Cori Wolfe and Shauna Caldwell

A pair of fugitives from Ohio were indicted on a laundry list of charges. Those include Conspiracy and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver.

Cori Wolfe and Shauna Caldwell were arrested on Nov. 17, 2019. Oak Hill Police tried to pull their car over for a light that was not working. That’s when they drove away and began a police chase. Investigators said they rammed a police cruiser twice before crashing near Appalachian Drive. The two then ran off, but were later arrested.

Police and Deputies found drugs, scales and cash during the search. The two were also wanted on felony charges from Ohio.

In addition to the charges above, Wolfe was also indicted for Fleeing from and Officer Showing Reckless Indifference, Destruction of Property, Fleeing from an Officer on Foot, Battery on a Government Representative and Defective Equipment. Caldwell also faces a fleeing on foot charge.