Music in the Mountains coming to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Glenwood Park in Mercer County will once again be filled with the sound of music. Music in the Mountains will return on Saturday, August 28, 2021 with a combination of country, bluegrass, and gospel.

Event organizer, Jonathan Buckner, said it is a great way to give back to the community. All proceeds will go to keeping up with the infrastructure of the park.

“We’ve sold tickets all the way from Connecticut and Texas. They’re coming to Mercer County for the first time. It’s a great thing for the county and the community, it’s all the way around,” Buckner said.

People will get the chance to see stars, including T. Graham Brown, The Malpass Brothers, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers, and Delnora Reed.

Advanced tickets are $25 and $30 at the gate. Tickets are free for kids 12 and under. There is also a 20 percent discount for first responders, fire, and police when buying tickets the day-of. Click here for tickets. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.