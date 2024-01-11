GHENT, WV (WVNS) — NASA is calling all future scientists to participate in a challenge to expand their minds and research around Nuclear-Powered Space Missions.

Have you ever wanted to work with some of the greatest minds history has ever seen? Now K-12 students have the chance to do just that.

The third Power to Explore Student Challenge from NASA is well underway. The writing challenge invites K-12th grade students in the United States to learn about radioisotope power systems.

Judges will review entries in three grade-level categories.

Those grade categories are K-4, 5-8, and 9-12. Student entries are limited to 250 words and should address the mission destination, mission goals, and describe one of the student’s unique powers that will help the mission.

Carl Sandifer II is the Manager of Radioisotope Power Systems Program at NASA Glenn Research Center. Sandifer gives a little insight on what the judges may be looking for.

“Entering a challenge like this may seem intimidating, but we designed it to be the exact opposite. It should be fun and relatively simple as long as you use your imagination and have fun,” said Sandifer.

One grand prize winner from each grade category will receive a trip for two to NASA’s Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.

At the facility students will learn about the creators and technologies that enable NASA missions.

Every student who submits an entry will receive a digital certificate and an invitation to a virtual event with NASA experts where they’ll learn about what powers the NASA workforce to dream big and explore.

48 states participated last year for the challenge. Sandifer encourages students and teachers in the mountain state to participate this term.

“We would love to see participation from West Virginia,” Sandifer told 59News.

The website to sign up is rps.nasa.gov.

The semifinal results will be televised on April 8th, which will also televise the solar eclipse. Submissions are accepted until February 9th.