BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Natalie Cochran, of Raleigh County, will have to wait until May 2023 to get her murder trial started.

According to Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield, the trial was moved to May 1, 2023. Hatfield cited ongoing discovery due to the complex nature of the capital murder trial as the reason for the delay.

