GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Today marks the beginning of National Adoption Month.

November was first given this designation back in the 80s and to help celebrate, Mission West Virginia is offering families discounts for fostering or adopting kids.

Kylee Hassan is the marketing director for Mission West Virginia.

She says that these kids have dealt with a lot and they deserve happiness.

“These kids are in foster care, mainly through no fault of their own. Its because of things that have happened to them, traumatic things and they’re just normal kids. They are normal kids who want what every one of us wants is love, safety and permanency.” Kylee Hassan, marketing director for Mission West Virginia

Currently, over 6,000 kids reside in the foster care system in West Virginia, a number which Hassan says constitutes a crisis for the Mountain State.