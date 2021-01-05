National Coal Heritage Area Authority accepting applications for grants

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — The National Coal Heritage Area Authority is now accepting applications for grants to help projects in our area. The organization’s purpose is to preserve and share the coal history of the Mountain State.

Executive Director Christy Bailey said this grant money comes from their community grant program, which allows them to help several counties in our state.

“But it also really honors the families and the communities and the miners that really helped build this region,” Bailey said. “It’s also important we do a lot of heritage tours and development so a lot of the projects we do are really related to developing tourism in the area.”

People can contact their office in Oak Hill for directions on how to sign up for the grant. The grants must fit in one of the following categories: Interpretation and Heritage Programming, Historic Preservation and Resource Stewardship, Archives and Historical Record Collection, Greenways, Public Parks and Non-motorized Trails, Educational Activities and Events, and Marketing and Promotion.