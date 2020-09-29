National Coffee Day: Freebies and deals from Dunkin, Krispy Kreme, Starbucks and more

A barista performs latte art skills on a cappuccino during the 39th International trade Show of Artisan Gelato (ice cream), Pastry, Bakery and Coffe World (SIGEP) in Rimini, on January 21, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Andreas SOLARO (Photo credit should read ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Heads up, java lovers. National Coffee Day is Sept. 29 and more than a dozen U.S. retailers plan to slide cups across counters at little to no cost in celebration.

Be sure to stop by our Cafe tomorrow, September 29th, to celebrate National Coffee Day with a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any item from our bake case! #BNCafe pic.twitter.com/2lAdmucnwx — Barnes & Noble Rome (@BNRomeGA) September 28, 2020

Celebrate National Coffee Day with Barnes & Noble by getting a free tall hot or iced coffee of your choice, with the purchase of any item from the bake case.

Is your escape a good book and a coffee? Starbucks lovers can snag a bag of the company’s signature coffee at Barnes & Noble at a discount of $2 off, and pick up a couple of new paperbacks at buy one, get one 50% off. Can’t make it out today? No worries, this deal is valid thru Sept. 30.

In a hurry? Stop by Circle K for a free hot or iced coffee of any size, redeemable via the app at participating stores. This is not your mother’s convenience store coffee. Circle K now offers “bean to cup” coffee by grinding premium beans for each individual cup, ready in under a minute. Missed National Coffee Day with Circle K? No worries, just text COFFEE to 253279 for a free cup at a later date.

The maker of the single-cup coffee system, Clio Coffee is giving away 50 Clio Brewers plus a month’s supply of coffee pods in honor of National Coffee Day. If you had a trip planned to Italy that you had to cancel due to COVID-19, share the details of your missed vacation on Instagram, using the tag @cliocoffee and #MissedAmericano. One winner from each state will be chosen at random and alerted via social media on National Coffee Day. Entries will be accepted through Sept. 29.

Get any size fresh-brewed coffee for just under a buck on National Coffee Day at participating Coffee Beanery locations. A list of locations can be found here.

Autumn is the best time of year for coffee! Order coffee, tea, gifts and more and save 20% on your order at the family-owned Community Coffee Company. Did you know a French doctor in the 1600’s prescribed café au lait to his patients inspiring people to add milk to their coffee? Learn this and other fun facts by perusing the company’s latest blog post.

🎉 Wake up, it’s National Dunkin’ Day! 🎉 Give your brain a liquid hug and celebrate with a FREE medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase today, 9/29.🧡 Exclusions & additional charges may apply. pic.twitter.com/zMLm62jTRI — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) September 29, 2020

Dunkin’ is renaming the java holiday to National Dunkin’ Day in all of its U.S. locations on Sept. 29 and will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Go to the Eight O’Clock Coffee website, enter your email address and receive 10% off your first purchase after receiving your personalized code. Valid for one use only.

Wake up and smell the GODIVA Signature Blend Coffee. ☕️ In honor of #InternationalCoffeeDay, get a free coffee with any purchase in your local Café, and 30% off our packaged Signature Blend Coffee both in-store and online. pic.twitter.com/gv8QvX3jaV — GODIVA (@GODIVA) September 29, 2020

GODIVA Café locations will be offering a FREE 12-ounce hot or iced coffee with any purchase. Additionally, at both GODIVA Boutiques and on GODIVA.com, coffee bags will be 30% off on Sept. 29.

Tomorrow, rise & shine with a cup of our famous coffee! Make that two cups ☕️☕️. Celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay on September 29th and receive a freshly-brewed Huddle House coffee, free with any dine-in purchase! pic.twitter.com/nxqeZBZXfl — HuddleHouse (@HuddleHouse) September 28, 2020

Hoping to savor the holiday at the leisurely pace? Pop into any Huddle House for a dine-in experience and get a free cup of coffee.

If drive-thrus are more your thing, Jack in the Box customers get a free regular hot or iced coffee with any app purchase.

Start National Coffee Day off on the right note by enrolling in Keurig’s subscription coffee service. Choose your own starter kit and receive either 50% off select coffee makers or a FREE K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker.

The most delicious thing about #NationalCoffeeDay tomorrow? FREE 🍩 & ☕️ for rewards members! Sign up by downloading our app or click here https://t.co/9MKn37EEND!



Valid for rewards members only. 9/29 only. At shop offer. Participating US shops & info ->https://t.co/VihgupbOLv pic.twitter.com/uJGqBDp2vF — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 28, 2020

Everyone can get a free brewed coffee, no purchase necessary at Krispy Kreme. Double the fun by signing up through the company’s app my Sweet Rewards, where members get a free coffee and doughnut on Sept. 29.

Love’s Travel Stops will offer any sized coffee or hot beverage for $1 when you purchase the coffee through the Love’s Connect app. Proceeds from the sale of the coffee go to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Fuel up your car and yourself on Sept. 29 at MAPCO and receive one 16-ounce cup of MAPCO coffee FREE. All guests are invited to try seasonal Cinnabon Pumpkin Spice Cappuccino, Bourbon Pecan Coffee (in limited stores) or MAPCO’s newly launched House Reserve blend.

Milano cookies is partnering with television host Tan France with the creation of a limited-edition Milano® x Tan France cup & saucer set. Each set includes a bag of Double Dark Chocolate Milano cookies. Fans can enter for a chance to win one of the limited-edition sets by following @Milanocookies and tagging who they would like to #HaveACookie with on the related post between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2.

On Sept. 29, coffee fans can enjoy 25% off coffee beans online and in Peet’s coffee bars. True Peets fans may also order National Coffee Day exclusive merchandise online, including a Mug Jumper mug and T-shirt.

Looking for a FREE cup of the “best coffee on the interstate?” Grab a cup of any size, hot or cold Pilot coffee for free, including the limited time Nicaraguan or Vanilla Cold Brew. Satisfy those pumpkin cravings by adding a little pumpkin pie creamer to your cup ’o joe. Find over 620 Pilot Flying J travel centers and convenience stores across the country.

Celebrating National Coffee Day on Tuesday, Sept. 29, QuickChek, the family-owned fresh convenience market chain, is offering a FREE, fresh-brewed 20-ounce hot coffee or FREE 20-ounce iced coffee, including fall favorite Pumpkin Spice, when you download the QuickChek Rewards app and register for an account.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Speedway customers can get a free 16 oz. hot coffee, no purchase necessary.

Starbucks Rewards members who order a grande or larger handcrafted beverage using the order ahead and pay feature on the app will get a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit. The company kicked off the season on Monday with the start of its month-long “Starland” augmented reality game for members of the updated Starbucks Rewards loyalty program. Through Oct. 28, the company will give away more than 2.5 million prizes like free coffees, free breakfast and stars.

Offering a variety of deals in honor of National Coffee Day, Sept. 29, Walmart is going strong with sales on Keurig Coffee Systems, Starbucks Coffee Pods, McCafe Coffee Pods, the Takeya 2-quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer and more, according to Offers.com.

New and existing Wawa Rewards members get a free coffee.