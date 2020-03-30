National Doctor’s Day observed amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WVNS) — Healthcare workers are pulling long hours and potentially exposing themselves to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) as the nation and world deal with the crippling epidemic. Now Americans are asked to take a moment to say thanks. March 30 is National Doctors Day,

National Doctors Day honors the professionals for their dedication and contributions to society and the community. The observance began in 1933, but this year it is especially poignant.

Dr. Charles B. Almond’s wife, Eudora Brown Almond, wanted to have a day to honor physicians. On this first day in 1933, greeting cards were mailed and flowers placed on the graves of deceased doctors. The red carnation is commonly used as the symbolic flower for National Doctors Day.

You can let your personal doctor know how much you appreciate their service by posting to social media, or sending a card.