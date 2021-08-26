National Dog Day is perfect time to clear local shelters

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Thursday, August 26, 2021 is National Dog Day and the perfect time to celebrate our four legged friends.

At the Mercer County Animal Shelter, there are too many four legged friends. Shelter Director Stacey Harman said they are at full capacity. With more than 50 dogs and more than 40 cats, the shelter is overflowing. Harman said to try to clear the shelter, they are offering reduced adoption rates.

“Tomorrow and Saturday we’re waiving all adoption fees. There will still be a 25 dollar deposit that will be refunded once they get the animal fixed,” said Harman.



Harman said National Dog Day is the perfect day to save the life of a sweet pup, or mix it up and rescue a cat or kitten. She said both runs are filled to the brim and waiting for you to take a dog home. If you cannot adopt right now, they can always use donations of food, towels and cuddles.