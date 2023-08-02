GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Members of the National Fraternal Order of Police released a report that totaled the number of officers shot in the line of duty as of July 31, 2023.

The report details that as of midnight on Monday, July 31, 2023, 226 officers were shot in the line of duty, a 22 percent increase from 2021, and a 21 percent increase from 2020 year to date. While these are a significant increases, the total number of officers shot in the line of duty so far in 2023, is a decrease from 2022’s total year to date.

The National Fraternal Order of Police’s report stated there were 69 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers this year. These ambush-style attacks resulted in 81 officers shot, 14 of which were killed by gunfire. An ambush-style attack is defined as when an officer is struck by gunfire without warning or opportunity to defend themselves.

“This year is shaping up to be one of the most dangerous years for police officers in recent history as 226 heroes were shot in the line of duty. The danger law enforcement officers across the country face each day is growing due to the increase of violence directed towards them as well as the nationwide crime crisis, which has seen criminals emboldened by the failed policies of pandering prosecutors and cynical politicians. Frankly, it is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 36 years of law enforcement.” National FOP President Patrick Yoes

The report ends with a gallery of law enforcement officers killed by gunfire in 2023, including West Virginia State Police Sergeant Cory Maynard, who was killed in an ambush while serving in the line of duty.

To see a full-detailed version of the report, visit the National Fraternal Order of Police’s website.