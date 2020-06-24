National Guard cleans up debris in Alderson



GREENBRIER AND MONROE COUNTIES (WVNS)– Debris piles lined the streets in Alderson Wednesday, June 24, 2020, waiting to be picked up by the West Virginia National Guard. Guardsmen offered their services to the town after flash floods devastated the area Friday, June 19, 2020.

Guardsmen Matthew Gordon and James Travis said this is the reason why they do the job.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we are able to help people when they need the help. It’s part of the reason we join is to help out the people who need the help,” Gordon said.

“It sucks that it happened to the families, but I’m glad I can be out here and help them clean it all up,” Travis said.

The National Guard anticipates to be in town for a few days to help pick up debris.